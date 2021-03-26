Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,460. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

