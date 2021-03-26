44,188 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 679,752 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.41. 137,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

