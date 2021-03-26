Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. 232,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,204. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $142.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

