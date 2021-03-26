Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 4.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 5.99% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,599,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded up $35.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,108.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

