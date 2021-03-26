TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition alerts:

Shares of ACTC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 35,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,839. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.