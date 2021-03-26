Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 843,304 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843,304 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties accounts for 2.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $102,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

