Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,572 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 4.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.71% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $196,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS remained flat at $$63.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,021. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.