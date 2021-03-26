Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is Thomas H Lee Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Thomas H Lee Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771,759 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up approximately 25.9% of Thomas H Lee Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thomas H Lee Partners LP owned 0.13% of Syneos Health worth $901,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733,431 shares of company stock worth $351,179,952. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

