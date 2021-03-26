Auto Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.06 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $3,976.47 or 0.07381862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Auto has a market cap of $58.06 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.77 or 0.00653016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

