600,000 Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.62% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,351,000.

Shares of CONX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,179. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

