TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $3.09 Million Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,580,000.

OTCMKTS KINZU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

