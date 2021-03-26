TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000.

Shares of SVAC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

