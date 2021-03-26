Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.30. 184,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.67 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

