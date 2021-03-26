Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $21.40 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 267,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,283. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

