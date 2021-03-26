Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.48. The stock had a trading volume of 149,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

