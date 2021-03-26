Morgan Stanley Sells 625,633 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,788,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 625,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,818,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $274.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,552. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $271.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.80. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.31.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

