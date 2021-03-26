Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 328,295 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Texas Instruments by 195.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,101,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.60. 164,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $182.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

