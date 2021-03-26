Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76.
Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$61.97. 35,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$34.05 and a one year high of C$63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.
