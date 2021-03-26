Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$61.97. 35,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$34.05 and a one year high of C$63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.85.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.70.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.