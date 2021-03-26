Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $120.93 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 5.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $120,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

NYSE:DELL traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $6,655,937.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,036 shares of company stock worth $113,390,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

