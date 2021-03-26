Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 181,085 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,085 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 3.0% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $64,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,650. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.