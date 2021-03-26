Bottos Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $93,765.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00652577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

