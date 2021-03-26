Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VOD stock remained flat at $$18.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 298,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

