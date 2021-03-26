Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
