New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE SO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $61.41. 137,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.