Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries accounts for 0.4% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.20 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.