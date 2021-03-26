Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 9,304 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $89.58. 30,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.