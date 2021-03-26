Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $31.37. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 750 shares.

The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

