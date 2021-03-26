Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 10,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

ARCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

