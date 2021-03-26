Harvest Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.71 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $126.46 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $244.24 or 0.00453579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 542,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,744 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

