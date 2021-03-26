ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $21.23 million and $1.84 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00654638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023711 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

