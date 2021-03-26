Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,185 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $68,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $24,041,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,984,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,413,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

USB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 445,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,396. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

