Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366,500 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 3.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $26,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $28,726,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of SPR traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $47.69. 51,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,731. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.