Prince Street Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. B2Gold makes up approximately 1.9% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of B2Gold worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 345,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,383. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

