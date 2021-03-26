Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SURF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

