HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Athira Pharma accounts for 0.7% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 18,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,619. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

