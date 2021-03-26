HighVista Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,737,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 248,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

