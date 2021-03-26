Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Par Pacific accounts for about 8.3% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $37,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 440.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

