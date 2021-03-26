HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $605,000 in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.18. 5,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,057. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

