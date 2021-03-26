HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 53,936 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,187. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.