HighVista Strategies LLC Has $948,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 99,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,606. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

