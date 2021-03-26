HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 499 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

