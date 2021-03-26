Headinvest LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $258.50. The company had a trading volume of 139,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

