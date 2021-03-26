Headinvest LLC Buys New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 52,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

