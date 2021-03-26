TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

TSE TA traded up C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$11.77. 459,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$6.74 and a 12 month high of C$12.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

