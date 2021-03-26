Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.