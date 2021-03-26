Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
WPM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
