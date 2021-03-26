Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

HBM traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.94. 1,172,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,583. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.76. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.58.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

