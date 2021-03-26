Morgan Stanley Buys 730,075 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 8.84% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $3,858,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.23. 109,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,197. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.