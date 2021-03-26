Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 8%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 7,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 733,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

