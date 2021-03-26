Headinvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $472.95. 14,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,443. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $212.20 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.