Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. LifeSci Acquisition II comprises about 1.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 3.00% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000.

NASDAQ:LSAQ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.90. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

