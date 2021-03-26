Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,390,821 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,390,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.